Four of Cameroon’s top urban music artistes at the weekend performed in a concert to sensitise the population against the COVID-19.

Stanley Enow, Locko, Tenor and Salatiel all performed in a virtual concert organized on Saturday, May 30, by a mobile telecommunications firm.

The artistes recorded their stage performances at home which were all synchronized and streamed on Facebook for fans.

The virtual concert was equally used to present some of the field actions taken by the artistes to sensitise the local population in their various communities.

After perfoming on stage, Stanley Enow revealed his foundation will in the days ahead carry out a sensitization campaign and distribute sanitary kits in markets in Limbe.

On his part, Salatiel called the population to respect barrier measures while saying he will continue to carry out community activities in the fight against the pandemic.

He also used the opportunity to discuss some of his projects notably his collaboration with Beyonce and the release of the second part of the song ‘Anita’ which he said it is a series whose third part will be released soon.