Cameroon:Traffic resumes on Douala-Yaounde highway

Movement of vehicles has resumed on the Douala-Yaounde highway after an accident that left the road blocked for close to two days.

Movement effectively resumed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck that had blocked the road following an accident on Monday night was cleared off in the afternoon.

The truck belonging to a brewery firm collided with a non immatriculated tourism vehicle around Mamb, Nyong and Kelle Division of the Centre region bloking the road for over 24 hours.

Residents were forced to create a secondary road for small vehicles to use while attempts were being made to restore movement on the main road.

Reacting to the incident, the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngale Bibehe called on road users to respect traffic signs and said he won’t spare any effort in sanctioning defaulters.