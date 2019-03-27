Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Traffic resumes on Douala-Yaounde highway

Published on 27.03.2019 at 12h24 by Journalducameroun

Movement of vehicles has resumed on the Douala-Yaounde highway after an accident that left the road blocked for close to two days.

Movement effectively resumed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck that had blocked the road following an accident on Monday night was cleared off in the afternoon.

The truck belonging to a brewery firm collided with a non immatriculated tourism vehicle around Mamb, Nyong and Kelle Division of the Centre region bloking the road for over 24 hours.

Residents were forced to create a secondary road for small vehicles to use while attempts were being made to restore movement on the main road.

Reacting to the incident, the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngale Bibehe called on road users to respect traffic signs and said he won’t spare any effort in sanctioning defaulters.

Tags : | |



READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top