The Ministry of Transport has embarked on an intensive road safety campaign following a series of road accidents that have led to the loss of lives in recent weeks.

In order to raise awareness among road users, against over speeding on the highway, the Ministry of Transport recently deployed the Tempocam III, the latest generation semi-portable radar on some major highways.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 70 percent of road accidents are caused by over speeding and they are determined to curb this.

According to officials of the Ministry of Transport, the Tempocam III, the new speed measurement system based on the principle of Radar (radio detection and ranging) is the perfect instrument to dissuade road users from over speeding.

Thus a team was at the National road number III last weekend to educate road users on the dangers of over speeding by getting them to adopt dissuasive behavior to avoid road accidents. The advantage of this new approach in communication is that a roadside sign is posted with the indication “attention radar”, inviting the road user to review their speed before reaching the radar.

This puts the driver in front of his responsibilities and avoids suspicion of extortion of money by prevention and security officers when the latter is at fault.

However, over thirty vehicles were still found guilty of over speeding at the National road number III during the campaign though the general observation was that serveral road users had aligned to the required speed levels on the high way.

According to officials of the Ministry of Transport, the semi-portable radar, a latest generation product and designed in 2019, is composed of a sensor, a computer module and a digital image module. Used on a tripod stationary or mobile, it is capable of monitoring multiple vehicles on a six- lane road. The images and information generated are recorded on an internal data medium until they are downloaded from the radar. Tempocam III is also easy to use regardless of the weather, day or night and flashes vehicles in both directions of the road with a powerful zoom. According to the Ministry of Transport, all regions will be equipped with Tempocam III in the days ahead.