Cameroon:Tributes pour for deceased humanitarian, Henriette Thatcher

Tributes have been pouring in for popular humanitarian and social media influencer, Henriette Nshan Tem popularly known as Henriette Thatcher has passed away.

She died on Saturday, February 27 at a hospital in Douala after battling with a protracted illness.

She had built a name for herself on the social media with her blog Henriette Thatcher’s Lounge which educated youth of social ills and traced a path for them.

A dedicated humanitarian, Henriette Thatcher had dedicated the latter part of her life providing support and relief to internally displaced persons as well as responding to distress calls to those in difficulties.

Her death has on Saturday provoked an avalanche of emotions and tributes from her followers and well wishers both at home and abroad.

“Mummy Thatcher as we used to call her was a shoulder I could cry on whenever I was in distress. She was always there to give me vital life career and orientation and I feel empty with her departure,”Carine T, one of her followers said.

On his part, film maker, comedian and entrepreneur Alenne Menget recalled the moments he shared with the humanitarian as he described her as a friend, sister and mother.