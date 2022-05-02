Cameroon:Tuesday 03 May 2022 Declared Public Holiday

The decision is contained in an order of the President of the Republic Paul Biya dated 02 May 2022.
The weekend which started on Friday 29 April 2022, will continue until Tuesday 03 May at night. The President of the Republic has just declared Tuesday 03 May 2022 as a non-working day. By virtue of decree N°317/CAB/PR of 02 May 2022, this day is declared a public holiday throughout the territory of the Republic of Cameroon. This decision is based on the 1996 Constitution and Law No. 73/5 of 7 December 1973 to lay down the system of legal holidays, amended and supplemented by Law No. 76/08 of 8 July 1976.
This decision of the Head of State results from the celebration of the 136th edition of the International Labour Day on Sunday 1 May 2022 and of the Ramadan holiday on Monday 2 May 2022. It gives the opportunity to the Muslim community to continue the celebrations without any pressure related to the resumption of professional, academic or school activities the following day.