Cameroon:Two suspected Ambazonia separatists killed in restive South West Region

Published on 09.02.2021 at 01h41 by JournalduCameroun

Two men believed to be armed separatist kingpins in the South West Region have been killed by elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, BIR, sources have confirmed.

The two men; Augustine Ambe aka “General Above the Law” and Celestine Wanche aka “T-Boy” were killed early on Monday morning during a military raid on their camp in Mbalangi, in the outskirts of Kumba, Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon.

Their corpses was carried to the 6th BIR sector in Kumba for verification and confirmation before they were later buried.

“General Above the Law” operating under the Fako-Meme Black Tar Council  is believed to be the brain behind last weeks attacks on the military as well as transport buses in Ediki and Mbalangi.

After long periods of relative calm along the Buea-Kumba road, serious fighting was reported between soldiers and suspected armed separatist fighters who blocked the road around the localities of Ediki and Mbalangi though it remains difficult to ascertain the casualties.

 

