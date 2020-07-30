Cameroon:Two suspects arrested for ‘hacking Elecam’s Facebook page’

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recent hacking of the Facebook page of the elections management body, Elecam.

The two suspects are currently under detention at the Judicial Police headquarters in Yaounde as investigations continue to track down other suspects.

The two suspects were arrested after investigations from cybercrime experts at the National Agency of Information and Communication Technologies, ANTIC.

Under Cameroon law, persons found guilty of cyber crimes might face a sentence between five to ten years in prison. The suspects will be presented to the prosecutor in the days ahead to determine if they can be charged and sent to the Kondengui Central Prison.

On June 23, at 11pm, the Facebook page of Elctions Cameroo, Elecam was hacked with a picture of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement published alongside a message that read “The truth shall always prevail, it is just a matter of time.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elecam, Enow Abrams Egbe immediately condemned the act and said investigations had been opened to tract down the perpetrators.