Cameroon:UB officials insist must hold despite Ambazonia lockdown

Officials of the University of Buea have insisted the resit examination will hold as initially scheduled despite calls for it to be pushed forward.

The exams is scheduled to begin tomorrow but the teachers trade union, SYNES-UB urged University authorities to push forward exercise due to the looming security threat posed by the announced Ambazonia lockdown.

However, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea Prof. Horace Manga said the examinations will go on as programmed saying all security measures have been taken to guarantee the safety of students and teachers.

The Vice Chancellor said lectures and previous exams have gone on normally in the University and this session will not be an exception.