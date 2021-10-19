Cameroon:UBa graduates over 1,000 new teachers

The University of Bamenda has graduated over 1,000 new teachers from its Higher Teachers Training College, HTTC and Higher Technical Teachers Training College, HTTTC.

The graduates bid farewell to the institution during the first part of the 11th Convocation ceremony chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Theresia Akenji.

After three years of studies for some and two in the first and second cycles of both schools, the graduating students received their Secondary School Teacher Diploma I (DIPES I) and Secondary School Teacher Diploma II (DIPES II) respectively.

Sharon Takor Mbiaya, student from the Department of English emerged as best graduating student with a GPA of 3, 86 receiving her diploma from the Vice Chancellor who congratulated her for the outstanding performance.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Bamenda congratulated the graduating students for their brilliant performances as they had to face a new challenge posed by the COVID-19 which they successfully navigated.

She however reminded them of their role to be true ambassadors of the institution once they embark on their professional journey by upholding the key moral values which they acquired during their stay at the University of Bamenda.

The graduation ceremony was an opportunity for the Vice Chancellor to revisit measures taken by the institution to respond to challenges posed by the covid-19, notably the setting up of the UBa E-learning platform which enabled students of the institution to study online while limiting physical contact.

“The UBa E-Learning platform was fully operational throughout the last academic year and we are happy with the results it is producing in (the graduating students),” Prof Theresia Akenji said.

With the setting up of the University Digital Development Centres in all eight State Universities, connected to a central hub, the University of Bamenda is determined to push along with its E-Learning Platform, the Vice Chancellor of the institution said.

Classes Gradually Resuming

The graduation of the students from the HTTC and HTTTC last Saturday is the first part of the convocation ceremony with the latter part scheduled in December.

Last Saturday’s ceremony came after a timid resumption of classes since October 5 on campus as campus life is gradually picking up.

The administration of the University of Bamenda has opened up another window for the admission of students into undergraduate degree programmes in some faculties which will run until October 22.