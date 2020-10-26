Cameroon:UN scribe calls for investigations into Kumba school killings

The government of Cameroon has been urged to open thorough investigations into the killing of seven children at a school in Kumba, South West Region by gunmen.

The children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozen others are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities in the South West Region.

Reacting to the incident, the UN Secretary General condemned the act which he says is another reminder of the exacting heavy toll on civilians, including women.

Below is a statement from the UN Scribe:

The Secretary-General is shocked by news of a horrific attack on a school in the city of Kumba, in Cameroon’s South-West Region, on 24 October, in which several children were reportedly killed and several others wounded. The attack is another disturbing reminder of the exacting heavy toll on civilians, including children, many of whom have been deprived of their right to education. Attacks on education facilities are a grave violation of children’s rights.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the wounded. He urges the Cameroonian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. He calls on all armed actors to refrain from attacks against civilians and to respect international humanitarian and international human rights law.

The Secretary-General strongly urges the parties to answer his call for a global ceasefire. He reiterates the availability of the United Nations to support an inclusive dialogue process leading to a resolution of the crisis in the North-West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 25 October 2020