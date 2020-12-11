The government of Cameroon has been urged to address the core issues raised by the Major National Dialogue as well as continue to engage in dialogue with all parties in order to seek long lasting solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The call was made by the Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, François Loucemy Fall on Wednesday, December 11 while presenting the situation in the sub region at the United Nations Security Council.

Presenting the comprehensive report, François Loucemy Fall detailed the series of violence and attacks recently committed by non state armed groups and soldiers in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

“Only a cessation of hostilities and a political dialogue to end the crisis in the NorthWest and South-West regions can create an environment conducive to the protection of civilians, respect for human rights and sustainable peace and development,” François Loucemy Fall said.

He equally urged the government of Cameroon to speed up the implementation of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue and ensure dialogue continues with all parties.

“The implementation of the recommendations from the major national dialogue, in addition to continued dialogue with all parties, remains crucial to building lasting peace and development,” he said.

” I appeal to the Government of Cameroon to expedite this process with a view to addressing the core issues raised by such dialogue.”