The United Nations Development Programme, UNDP has donated sanitary kits to the University of Yaounde II to help the institution fight against the COVID-19.

The University of Yaounde II joined the other academic institutions across the nation to receive students after a two-month break due to the COVID-19.

To better help the academic community in the University of Yaounde II, the UNDP came with items, notably 40.000 face masks, hand sanitizers, detergents….etc.

“Today we have provided some equipment in view of the reopening of the university which is important for a community with 37.000 students. When we got the request from the head of the university, it is natural that the UNDP provides this support,” the UNDP Resident Representative Jean Luc Stallon said.

On his part, the Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Professor Adolphe Minkoa She, thanked the UNDP for the gesture and reassured his institution has taken all the neceassary measures to ensure the educational community remains safe as lectures resume.