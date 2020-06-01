Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon:UNDP donates anti Coronavirus protective kits to UY II

Published on 01.06.2020 at 15h44 by JournalduCameroun

The United Nations Development Programme, UNDP has donated sanitary kits to the University of Yaounde II to help the institution fight against the COVID-19.

The University of Yaounde II joined the other academic institutions across the nation to receive students after a two-month break due to the COVID-19.

To better help the academic community in the University of Yaounde II, the UNDP came with items, notably 40.000 face masks, hand sanitizers, detergents….etc.

“Today we have provided some equipment in view of the reopening of the university which is important for a community with 37.000 students. When we got the request from the head of the university, it is natural that the UNDP provides this support,” the UNDP Resident Representative Jean Luc Stallon said.

On his part, the Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Professor Adolphe Minkoa She, thanked the UNDP for the gesture and reassured his institution has taken all the neceassary measures to ensure the educational community remains safe as lectures resume.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top