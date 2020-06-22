A health facility in Cameroon has launched a telemedicine scheme aimed at providing regular health care and services to patients who can not go to the hopital due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Unite For Health facility which has branches in the Centre and North West Regions of Cameroon say the telemedicine program seks to enable those in the communities their phone and reach out to their medical personnel either through direct phone call or video calls to consult with and get the best of advise on what to do about their health.

Cameroon has recorded over 11000 COVID-19 cases and over 300 deaths with panic and fear is increasing among the population.

A situation that has scared patients from going to the hospital with Health Minister Dr Malachie Manaouda reently calling on the population to shun fear and go for consultations. Officials at the Ministry of Public Health say, the number of pregnant women who go to the hospitals have also dropped according to health officials.

“”We do not want to let the COVID-19 emergency separate pregnant women, mothers and children from our urgent, life-saving medical care or disease prevention programs. Both are absolutely critical to the public health of thousands of Cameroonians,”Dr Ndansi Elvis, founder of Unite For Health said.

He added that they will be launching the telemdicine program in Bamenda before extending it to their other micro clinics in Yaounde.