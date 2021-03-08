Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon:University of Buea Senate validates first semestre results

Published on 08.03.2021 at 18h05 by JournalduCameroun

Authorities of the University of Buea have begun preparations for the second semestre of the 2020/2021 academic year.

To that effect, the 82nd meeting of the institution’s Senate held on Friday, March 5 under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga.

On the agenda of the Senate meeting was the presentation and approval of the first semester examinations of the institution for this academic year, modalities for the registration of resit exams and a projection to the resumption of classes for the second semester.

The meeting opened with a message from the Vice Chancellor who thanked the academic staff for a successful conduct of lectures and exams during the first semester in a difficult and challenging period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each faculty then took the floor to present their results which were validated by the senate with students of the institution now looking forward for the publication beginning today.

Regarding the resumption of classes for the second semester, the Vice Chancellor noted that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases will pose another serious challenge to the University of Buea community, thus barrier measure will have to be reinforced.

The University of Buea Senate thus resolved that hand washing points on campus will be increased while the entire campus will be disinfected before and after the registration for the resit examinations and before the start of the second semester.

Senate equally noted that COVID-19 screening continues at the Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Buea Health Unit.

Closing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea used the opportunity to thank all partners and stakeholders for supporting the institution in achieving its goals and missions during the first semester and hoped for the same support as they soon embark on the second semester.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top