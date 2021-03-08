Cameroon:University of Buea Senate validates first semestre results

Authorities of the University of Buea have begun preparations for the second semestre of the 2020/2021 academic year.

To that effect, the 82nd meeting of the institution’s Senate held on Friday, March 5 under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga.

On the agenda of the Senate meeting was the presentation and approval of the first semester examinations of the institution for this academic year, modalities for the registration of resit exams and a projection to the resumption of classes for the second semester.

The meeting opened with a message from the Vice Chancellor who thanked the academic staff for a successful conduct of lectures and exams during the first semester in a difficult and challenging period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each faculty then took the floor to present their results which were validated by the senate with students of the institution now looking forward for the publication beginning today.

Regarding the resumption of classes for the second semester, the Vice Chancellor noted that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases will pose another serious challenge to the University of Buea community, thus barrier measure will have to be reinforced.

The University of Buea Senate thus resolved that hand washing points on campus will be increased while the entire campus will be disinfected before and after the registration for the resit examinations and before the start of the second semester.

Senate equally noted that COVID-19 screening continues at the Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Buea Health Unit.

Closing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea used the opportunity to thank all partners and stakeholders for supporting the institution in achieving its goals and missions during the first semester and hoped for the same support as they soon embark on the second semester.