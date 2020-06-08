Cameroon:University of Buea steps up fight against Sexual harassment

The University of Buea has stepped up the fight against sexual harassment in the institution by setting up a mechanism to look into the phenomenon.

The Registrar of the institution, Professor Ernest Molua recently signed a notice to staff and students of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences calling on victims of sexual harassment to submit complaints alongside supporting evidence.

“You are by this notice called upon to submit a written complaint, complete with supporting evidence, if you opine you have been a victim of sexual harassment in the last five years. Submit these complaints in Room 118 in the Central Administrative Building, between 7.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. daily,” Professor Molua said in the notice.

This comes just few weeks after a correspondence from the International Federation of Women Lawyers in Cameroon to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea calling on investigations to be opened into alleged cases of sexual harassment in the Faculty of Social and Manageent Sciences.

The National President of FIDA, Gladys Mbuya in the correspondene called on the Vice Chancellor to refer such cases of sexual harassment to the Buea State Counsel for proper investigation. However, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea has always made it clear his institution will not be forced into any decision and stressed allegations of sexual harassment are being given proper attention by the competent bodied put in place by the institution.