The University of Buea will open positions for specialists in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Faculty of Health Sciences starting from the 2021-2022 academic year.

This is one of the resolutions taken during the 9th session of the National Commission for Medical, pharmaceutical and Odontostomatological Training of Cameroon (CNFMP), presided over by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo.

The meeting was aimed at evaluating the road covered since the reform of the medical training sector in Cameroon in 2013 was also attended by the representative of the Ministry of Public Health, the Rector of the University of Yaounde I, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, partner administrations, representatives of national orders of health professionals and Deans of public and private medical training facilities.

After adopting results of the 8th session as well as the results of the national exams organised in September and October 2020, members took several decisions after lengthy discussions.

Among these decisions was that to open positions for the training of gynecologists and obstetricians at the University Buea. The decision was taken to meet the need of specialist physicians as expressed by the representative of the Ministry of Public Health during the meeting.

Among other key decisions taken at the meeting was the issuing of a mandate to the ad-hoc committee which assessed medical training establishments in 2012, to carry out an endogenous qualitative assessment of medical training since the reform. The commission was also tasked to make concrete proposals in view of an international assessment that will align Cameroon’s medical training establishments with international standards in respect of quality assurance.

Chairing last Tuesday’s meeting, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo conveyed to the members of the commission the sincere congratulations of the Head of State for the work accomplished so far.

He called on trainers in the sector to pool forces together, unite their intelligence as well as take adequate measures in order to streamline the link between training and research structures, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.