Cameroon:US diplomat clamours for intl support to end Anglophone crisis

The crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon needs to be taken to a global international forum for a lasting solution, the United State’s Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Naggy has said.

The US diplomat who has received a backlash from the government following his recent outings on the political and security situation in Cameroon said only an inclusive and unlimited dialogue can end the war in the troubled regions.

” Perhaps it’s time to take the deadly separatist crisis in Cameroon to an international forum…my heart breaks for Cameroon … I just don’t understand why this crisis goes on and on and on,” Tibor Nagy said in Kigali as he embarks on an African tour.

He is expected to make a stop in the Democratic Republic of Congo before coming over to Cameroon where he will meet with officials despite his recent comments.

Last week, the government of Cameroon was forced to dismiss comments from the US diplomats who said Cameroonian authorities were not serious in handling the crisis.