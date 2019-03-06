Cameroon:US diplomat tells Biya to free Kamto, get serious over Anglophone crisis

The US under Secretary for African affairs Tibor Naggy has called on the government of Cameroon to release Maurice Kamto as well as his supporters who were arrested and jailed over a month ago.

The US diplomat made the comments on French radio RFI as he is about to embark on an African tour that will see him visit Cameroon.

The diplomat said i twill be wise for the Biya administration to release all the supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement because they are perceived as political prisoners.

“The government of Cameroon affirms that Maurice Kamto was legally arrested and imprisoned. (But) I think i twill be wise to release him. Whether (the accusations) are true or false, this is perceived as being arrested arrested for his political activities and this unacceptable. (Kamto) andd his supporters have to be releaased and we are clear about that,” Tibor Naggy said.

On the Anglophone crisis, he called on the government of Cameroon to be more serious in handling the crisis as he said measures taken so far are insufficient to solve the crisis.

His comments have not gone down well with the government of Cameroon that has hit back with a communiqué from the Minister of Communication dismissing such allegations.