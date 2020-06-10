Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Herman J. Cohen has called for a UN-backed mediator to be appointed to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

Ambasssador Cohen justifies his proposal by the fact that the long drawn conflict is far from ending and will produce no winner. He has thus urged the African Union to request the Union Security Council to appoint a special representative for mediation

“In Cameroon, it is clear that neither side can win on the battlefield. The time has come for the African Union to ask the U.N. Security Council to appoint a special representative to begin a mediation process,” Herman J. Cohen tweeted.

The conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions has led to over 3.000 deaths and more than 500.000 persons internally displaced according to UN figures.