Politics › diplomacy

Happening now

Cameroon:US diplomat wants UN-backed mediator to solve Anglophone crisis

Published on 10.06.2020 at 02h35 by JournalduCameroun

Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Herman J. Cohen has called for a UN-backed mediator to be appointed to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

Ambasssador Cohen justifies his proposal by the fact that the long drawn conflict is far from ending and will produce no winner. He has thus urged the African Union to request the Union Security Council to appoint a special representative for mediation

“In Cameroon, it is clear that neither side can win on the battlefield. The time has come for the African Union to ask the U.N. Security Council to appoint a special representative to begin a mediation process,” Herman J. Cohen tweeted.

The conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions has led to over 3.000 deaths and more than 500.000 persons internally displaced according to UN figures.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top