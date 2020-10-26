Life › Human interest

Cameroon:US reacts to killing of children in restive Anglophone region

Published on 26.10.2020 at 17h28 by JournalduCameroun

The United States of America has condemned the gruesome murder of children at a school in Kumba, South West region of Cameroon last weekend.

At least seven students students were killed at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Primary and Secondary School Kumba when gunmen stormed the school on Saturday morning. Over a dozen injured children are in the hospital receiving treatment.

Saturday’s killing has drawn widespread condemnation from the civil society, political class and international community.

In a statement released on Saturday, the US Embassy in Cameroon condemned the killing in the strongest terms and reiterated the call for an end to the violence in the North West and South Regions.

Below is a statement from the US Embassy;

“The  children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off.

“The U.S. Embassy condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s shooting at Mother Francisca Nursery and Primary School in Kumba, Southwest Region, by armed individuals, which left a number of young children dead and wounded.  We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the children killed, the wounded and their family members, and all others affected by this shocking attack.  We stand with them in this time of grief and express gratitude to all those providing medical care to the wounded.

“The heinous, despicable act shows contempt for innocent lives which most represent the hope of a positive future.  The violence must stop now, and children should be allowed to exercise their right to go to school without fear for their safety.  The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and be brought to justice.

