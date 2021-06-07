The United States has announced it will impose visa restrictions on those undermining the the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

In a statement released by the US Secretary of State, Anthony J. Blinken, on Monday, June 7, the United States expressed deep concerns at the the continued violence in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon and called on the both the Cameroonian government and separatist armed groups to end the violence and engage in a dialogue without preconditions to peacefully resolve the crisis.

The US also called on those in the diaspora and relevant stakeholders back home to engage in dialogue in order to seek a lasting solution to the crisis.

Below is a full statement from the US Secretary of State;

The United States is deeply concerned by the continued violence in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon. We continue to call for both the Cameroonian government and separatist armed groups to end the violence and engage in a dialogue without preconditions to peacefully resolve the crisis. It is important that children can attend school and that humanitarian aid can be delivered. We urge all relevant stakeholders in Cameroon and in the diaspora to engage constructively and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

We condemn those who undermine peace through engaging in or inciting violence, human rights violations and abuses, and threats against advocates for peace or humanitarian workers.

I am establishing a policy imposing visa restrictions on individuals who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon. This decision reflects our commitment to advance a dialogue to peacefully resolve the Anglophone crisis and support respect for human rights. The United States strongly supports the Cameroonian people, and we remain committed to working together to advance democracy and mutual prosperity for both our countries.