Cameroon:Vaccination campaign in view as yellow fever cases surge

A vast immunization campaign to fight against yellow fever will soon be operation, officials of the Expanded Programme on Immunization have said.

The vaccination campaign is in view after the Ministry of Public Health announced at least 13 deaths as well as 38 new infections have been recorded.

The resurgence of the disease in the country is affecting at least nine regions with only the South West yet to present a case.

Thus, to fight against the disease, health experts and community mobilisers have been on the field to educate the public on risk factors as well as prevention.

To prepare the ground for vaccination, the Ministry of Public Health as well as other partners have been carrying out surveys and doing detailed field investigations to assess the magnitude to the outbreak of the disease while equally searching cases in communities and assessing the risk of transmission.

According to Dr Lihinag Li Meng Sylvain, Field Epidemiologiist and senior Support staff at the central technical group at Expanded Program on Immunization, the vaccination exercise will go a long way to stop any further spread of the disease.

“Yellow fever affects everyone who is not vaccinated thus it is imperative to get vaccinated or more cases of yellow fever may sprout up,” he said.

The World Health Orgaisation defines Yellow Fever as “an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The “yellow” in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients”. It comes with symptoms such as vomiting, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, fatigue and jaundice.

The WHO adds that patients who contract the virus develop severe symptoms, and approximately half of those die within 7 to 10 days.The virus is endemic in tropical areas of Africa and Central and South America”.

Cameroon has a current case fatality rate of 21%. The first case was reported in the country in January this year.