Cameroon:Virtual music market platform to hold maiden award night

The first edition of the Muzikol Music Award (MUMA 2020) will hold later this year in Douala, the organizers have announced.

Organised by ABEBOH, an-award-winning music market and social network set up to provide tangible solutions in the music industry, the award seeks to celebrate the talents in the Cameroon music industry.

Announcing the award night, the organizers said they will make the initiative inclusive by bringing all music stakeholders on board and recognizing their efforts in promoting Cameroon’s culture through the art. They also said they will be looking at some special activities in the music industry in Cameroon through a defined period in order to provide their support.

The first edition of this event will span two days and is divided into two sections notably; the Voters Choice Categories and the Statistics Base Categories.

The maiden edition of the Muzikol Music Awards shall also be an avenue to discover and promote rising talents in the country, the organizers said.

For the time being no date has been advanced for the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the organizers have reassured the public that a date will be up once the situation is under control.