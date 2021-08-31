Cameroon:Vulnerable women want more inclusion in COVID-19 strategies

The inclusion of women, especially those in vulnerable groups and communities has been stressed as an important component which should not be neglected in the fight against the COVID-19.

This was the highlight of a discussion workshop on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on vulnerable groups organised on August 25-26 in Yaounde by the United Nations Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa, in partnership with the Women’s Parliamentary Network in Cameroon.

The objective was to assess the level of inclusion of vulnerable women especially women living with disabilities, internally displaced women, women living with HIV and indigenous populations, in the response to Covid-19.

Using a participatory approach through communications, discussions, group work and plenary sessions, the 50 participants, mainly women from vulnerable groups drafted a series of proposals which they said will be submitted to the appropriate quarters to boost the fight against the pandemic.

Opening the workshop, the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene alongside the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Prof. Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua lthe workshop is timely especially at a moment efforts are being stepped up to improve on the vaccination drive against the COVID-19.

She stressed that government through her Ministry has been paying special attention to vulnerable groups in the fight against the pandemic and hoped the proposals made at the workshop will help strengthen their drive.

“These exchanges should allow us to ensure the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Government and its partners, to anticipate, mitigate and or compensate for the negative effects of the pandemic on these groups with specific vulnerability,” Minister Pauline Irène Nguene said.