Cameroon:WHO donates kits to help monitor Coronavirus variants

As part of the response to the COVID-19, the African Development Bank through CEMAC has financed a sub regional response plan to the tune of FCFA 468,501,776 for the acquisition of biomedical equipment, personal protection kits as well as medicalised ambulances.

Among this equipment, was also a new generation genotype sequencer, the NextSeq 550, which will enable the control and monitoring of the circulation and tracking of the various various variants of the COVID-19.

In addition, other equipment acquired by the Islamic Development Bank like 196 Micropipettes of different calibers, 98 B blood bank refrigerators 131 range B (B system); 98 precision thermometers for equipment; 98 plasma freezers 100 bags of 350ml (-37 ° c); 98 Laboratory rhesuscopes;98 opaline plates were also handed to the Ministry of Public Health.

196 voltage regulators intended for the electrical protection of this important equipment will be delivered in the weeks ahead.

This grant from the Islamic Development Bank aims to strengthen the national blood transfusion system, with a global perspective of improving universal access.

In addition to all this, there is the rolling stock offered by the World Health Organisation to the National Guinea Worm Eradication Program (PNEVG), to increase active surveillance through home visits and thus enable Cameroon to maintain its status as Guinea-worm free country.

Receiving the items, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda expressed gratitude to the various partners for the donation which will not only help in the fight against COVID-19 but equally against other health aspects such as blood transfusion and Guinea worm.

He equally used the opportunity to remind the population on the need for vaccination which he said will go a long way to save lives and stop the spread of the virus.