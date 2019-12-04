Cameroon:Winners of 2019 STEM prize announced

The winners of the 2019 edition of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) prize have been unveiled.

The winners were revealed on Saturday November 30, during the finals of the competition that took place at the Muna Foundation in Yaounde.

This year’s winner of the competition was a group from the “Faculté des mines et des industries pétroliers ” with a project to produce diesel fuel from Neem Oil. They bagged home the sum of FCFA 1.5 million.

The second prize (FCFA 1 million) went to the Institut Universitaire Fotso Victor of Bandjoun who presented a project on a hybrid grinding mill.

On their part, the team from the “Institut des Sciences Économiques et des Techniques Appliquées (ISET ) from Foumbot went home with the third prize. They presented a project to transform plasstic bottles into building blocks to construct eco-friendly houses by 2020.

Individual prizes were given to Fosi Jasmine for being the youngest participant (13years) and to Wadjom Eunice for being the most dynamic during the 2-day training that preceded the award ceremony.

According to the coordinator of the 2019 STEM Prize, Dr Odette Kibu said the number of entries moved up to 63 this year as opposed to 48 last year while 93 girls enterred the competition this year, a rise from the 82 last year. Projects were received from eight out of the ten regions of the country, she added.