Cameroon:Women clamour for peace in Anglophone regions

Women of the North West Region of Cameroon have offered prayers and cries of peace for the Nation on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, so as to see a return of normalcy of activities.

The gathering attended by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and other top Government officials was initiated by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit, Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam.

It had three main objectives; show support of their ideology of peace and living together, celebrate womanhood and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the North West Region through dances and other activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute lauded the initiative and thanked the women for their concern in addressing the escalating Anglophone crisis.

Madame Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam on her part urged those in possession of arms to lay them down, leave the bushes and be reintegrated into the society.