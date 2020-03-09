Close to fifty women have been trained on producing enviromentally-friendly menstrual pads which are cheap and easy to use.

The five-day training organised by Ecological Balance, a non governmental organisation took place at the Apostolic Church in the Bomaka neighbourhood in Buea.

With several young girls in attendance, participants were educated first and foremost on menstrual hygiene and health before receiving the necessary tips on producing the menstrual pads.

According to the Director of Ecological Balance, Blessing Limbi Tata, menstrual pads have become a luxury to many young girls especially in rural areas and the need for such an environmentlly-friendly pad is always welcome. The pad she said can be washed, reused and thus help women to save money for other needs

« We have been focusing the training on young girls of menstruating age because we want to take away the shame from menstruation and give them the alternative with these pads which can serve them in the long term, » Blessing Tata said

One of the participants, Rose Nkem expressed satisfaction at the quality of the training and said she is looking forward to producing renewable pads for young girls in her community.

Apart of the training on the production of the enviroment-friendly pads, the women were also trained on ways to produce sweet drinks, detergents, body lotions, cloth pads, clothes and other products consumed in their households. They were urgd not to only produce the items for local consumption but to also look at ways of commercialising them.