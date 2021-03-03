Cameroon:Women’s Day activities laaunched in Littoral region

Activities for the 2021 International Women’s Day have been launched in Pouma, Sanaga Maritime Division, Littoral Region.

The activities were launched on Monday, March 1 by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Professor Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua.

This year’s edition holds in a special event marked by the COVID-19 pandemic which was the focus of the Minister’s address to women in Pouma.

Thus, this year’s edition will be celebrated under the theme:“Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

The Minister delivered a message of hope to the women, urging them to be resilient in the face of the pandemic and remain determined in achieving their goals.

She also addressed the women on gender based violence noting that the rate of violence in some countries had increased during the COVID-19 lockdown as the Minister encouraged women to speak out as the first step in fighting the phenomenon.

The launching ceremony of the 36 edition of the International Women’s Day in Pouma was also attended by several womens’ groups from various localities, who on the occasion received farm tools and seeds to boost production and help them cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on their economic activity.

The launching ceremony rounded up with a tour of some strategic areas in Pouma by the Minister, notably the Pouma Centre for the Empowerment of Women and the Family which has several mini projects aimed at training young girls.

The Minister also presided over a training session for income-generating activities, followed by a visit to community farms and a trade fair.