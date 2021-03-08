› Life

Cameroon:Women’s Day without parade

Published on 08.03.2021 at 17h39 by JournalduCameroun

Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa, Minister of Women Empowerment and the Family

Women in Cameroon join their counterparts worldwide today to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The day which is being celebrated under the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

However, celebrations this year will not witness the normal grand parade and fanfare like the previous editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the instructions of the Head of State, the traditional march past parade has been cancelled to prevent any further spread of the COVID-19.

However, several activities are expected to hold to examine the strides made by women in the past years as well as boost female leadership in Cameroon.

The Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Professor Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua in a message hailed the contributions of women in the fight against the pandemic as well as nation building.

She further called on them to take the lead and reflect extensively on their contributions is seeking long lasting solutions to the pandemic as well as other developmental challenges.

She cautioned all activities or reflections should be held strictly in respect of the barrier measures while hoping the situation will soon be brought under control.

