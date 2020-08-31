Culture › Books

Happening now

Cameroon:Women’s role in society comes under scrutiny in new book

Published on 01.09.2020 at 00h59 by JournalduCameroun

A new book on the role of the African woman in the society was launched at the weekend in Yaounde.

The book titled “Etre femme est un métier à temps pleins” is one of the first works of the newly created production house Editions Nuances.

With a touch of humour and an expert dose of realism, the book recounts the stories women encounter in their daily lives

In 231 pages, the various contributors, comb through the challenges faced by women in their homes, at work and how they are perceived in society whether married or not.

