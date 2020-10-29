Cameroon:Wum Mayor Declares Candidacy For UCCC

The Mayor of Wum Anthony Dighambong Mvo has officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming elections to head the United City and Councils of Cameroon, UCCC.

He declared his candidacy on Saturday, October 24 in Yaounde during a press conference to unveil his plans to revamp the association.

Unveiling his bod, Dighambong Anthony said he would consolidate the country’s unity in diversity as championed by the Head of State Paul Biya especially with the looming implementation of the Special Status for the North West and South Wet Regions.

Dighambong Anthony’s leadership qualities have been tried and tested after leading the Wum Council to remarkable success despite the crisis hitting the region. He successfully launched President Biya’s bid for the 2011 Presidential election.

According to the candidate, he fits the profile of a typical Cameroonian who can express himself in both English and French and will ensure the association is bilingual. He has equally pledged to ensure no council or sub division is left behind in his development drive to transform the United Cities and Councils of Cameroon.