› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon:Wum Mayor Declares Candidacy For UCCC

Published on 29.10.2020 at 18h42 by JournalduCameroun

The Mayor of Wum Anthony Dighambong Mvo has officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming elections to head the United City and Councils of Cameroon, UCCC.

He declared his candidacy on Saturday, October 24 in Yaounde during a press conference to unveil his plans to revamp the association.

Unveiling his bod, Dighambong Anthony said he would consolidate the country’s unity in diversity as championed by the Head of State Paul Biya especially with the looming implementation of the Special Status for the North West and South Wet Regions.

Dighambong Anthony’s leadership qualities have been tried and tested after leading the Wum Council to remarkable success despite the crisis hitting the region.  He successfully launched President Biya’s bid for the 2011 Presidential election.

According to the candidate, he fits the profile of a typical Cameroonian who can express himself in both English and French and will ensure the association is bilingual. He has equally pledged to ensure no council or sub division is left behind in his development drive to transform the United Cities and Councils of Cameroon.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top