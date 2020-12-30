Cameroon:Yaounde Archbishop admonishes Christians to shun corruption

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Yaounde His Lordship Jean Mbarga has called on Cameroonians to depart from societal ills that hinder the progress and development of the country and seek a new beginning.

He was speaking in at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Yaounde on December 25 during celebrations to mark the feast of Christmas.

The prelate told Christians that the birth of Jesus Christ should mark the start of a of a new life void of societal ills like corruption, tribalism, discrimination, violence…which are common in society today.

With Cameroon and the rest of the world continuing to battle with the health crisis while several acts of violence have been recorded throughout the year, the prelate urged Christians to follow the path traced by the birth of Jesus Christ in order to build their lives on strong values and reject social disorder in order.

He said, all these, coupled with the respect of state institutions will help reinforce harmony, social cohesion as well as peace which the birth of Christ brings. He equally called on Cameroonians to draw inspiration from the Holy Family (Joseph, Mary and Jesus) which he said lived according to the will of God as well as properly integrated and served the society.

He called on family heads to follow the example of Joseph who was obedient and responsible in the religious and civic missions confided on him by God. On the other hand, he described the Virgin Mary as a mother who could take care of her child with total love and affection; an example which he called on Christians to follow in order to raise children capable of being good leaders in the future.

Altogether, the birth of Jesus, Jesus the son of God has come to free the world from all its vices to more humane conditions which Christians must all embrace, Mgr Jean Mbarga said.