Most hospitals and health centres in Yaounde took all the necessary measures to handle an emergency case that was brought to them before, during and after the New Year festivities.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda visited some of these health facilities on New Year’s Day where he expressed satisfaction with the general mobilisation of health personnel.

He first stop was at the gyneco-obstetric and pediatric hospital in Yaounde where he paid particular attention at the gynecology and pediatrics department to ensure newborns are given the necessary attention.

At this department, he also met with some 21 patients, mainly women and children, who had been retained at the health facility for nonpayment of bills ranging from FCFA 51,000 to FCFA 400,000. The patients burst into tears of joy when it was announced to them that they will be returning home on New Year’s Day as their bills will be covered up by the Ministry of Public Health.

The second stop over by the Minister of Public Health was at the Yaounde General Hospital where attention was placed on dialysis section of the health facility.

Here, some concerns were highlighted and the Minister recommended that a needs statement be presented to him, so that palliative solutions could be found in order to improve the provision of appropriate care.

During the stop that lasted over an hour, a passionate but courteous exchange was initiated with patients suffering from renal failure. The latter will open up at length to the Minister of Public Health on the quality of care and the expected improvements. In order to have a moment of structured discussion, it was agreed to hold a General Assembly of the patients to which the Minister will be invited, by mid-January.

The focus was subsequently on the district hospitals of Mvog Ada, Efoulan, Biyem-Assi as well as that of Cité Verte. At each of these stopovers, there was rather an overall calm picture overall, marked by a reduced number of one to four injured persons per hospital while several births were equally registered across these health facilities.

At each stop, the health workers hailed government for the improvement in their working conditions and promised to double efforts this New Year. On his part, the Minister of Public Health used the opportunity to reecho and extend the Head of State’s congratulatory message to the health personnel during his address to the nation on December 31.