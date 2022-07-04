› Culture

Cameroon:Yaounde Host Cultural Capital of Islamic World

Published on 04.07.2022 at 10h56 by Nana Kamsukom

national musuem
National Museum, launching site

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, has launched the Yaounde Cultural Capital of Islamic World for the African zone this 2022.

The cultural campaign was lauched at the national museum on Thursday june 3oth in the presence of Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO, Director Genral , DR, Salim Almalik.
Organised under the patronage of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya’s of launch of the campaign Yaounde Cultural Capital of Islamic World for 2022 was occasion to highlight Cameroon’s efforts to foster religious tolerance and inclusion.
The Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, UNESCO coordinator for Cameroon explained that according to the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a city of a member country of the organisation is selected to be the capital of their activities for six months.
The Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Pkwatt explained that a series of activities have been scheduled in various parts of the nation’s capital to mark the six month long celebrations Islamic.
He said the activities will vary from concerts, cultural displays, educative talks, conferences and colloquiums.
This year 2022, Cameroon political capital Yaounde, the city of seven hills has been chosen Cultural Capital of the Islamic World.
The official launching ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister – Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute.
Members of government, the diplomatic corps and a cross section of the Muslim community and Yaoundé attended the event which was rich is cultural and choreographic display as well as an inter- religious prayer for peace, religious tolerance and living together of Cameroonians.
Cameroon’s Pm said Cameroon is honoured to host the international rendezvpous of ICESCO.While indicating that the months-long event is opportunity for Cameroon to display its rich culture and diversity which falls in lline with the vision of the Head of States.
He also urges actors in  tourism sector to take advantage of the international event to add impetus to the sector greatly impacted since the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.
” Today we are here gathered to celebrate Yaounde as  a Capital of Culture in the Islamic World. A city rich in music, arts and literature. Cameroon is a land of plenty and diversity.This diversity exists with adorable land scape” Dr.Almalik made in a statement.
The arts and culture Boss Ismael Bidoung Kpwatt explains the event is in the consecration of President Biya’s diplomatic savvy and unending efforts to promote religious tolerance and enhanced collaboration amongst religious leaders.
Reports crtvweb- Elvis Teke and Gp

