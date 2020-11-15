Cameroon:Yaounde supermarket goes up in flames

Several valuable items have been lost following a fire outbreak at the Nikki Supermarket, a large shop in the Mfoundi market in Yaounde.

The fire broke out of Friday afternoon around midday as traders and passersby struggled to put it out and preventing it from getting to other shops before firefighters could arrive to put it out completely and reduce the damage.

Though the immediate cause of the fire was not determined, eyewitnesses say an electrical problem is most likely at the origin of the fire. The exact damaged caused by the fire is yet to be determined though it is estimated at millions of FCFA.