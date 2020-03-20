Cameroon:Yaounde taxi drivers given seven days to regularise

Taxi drivers as well as owners of mini buses in Yaounde have been given a seven-day ultimatum to fix their vehicles or face the law.

The ultimatum was given by the Mayor of Yaounde Luc Messi Atangana on Tuesday, March 17 during a meeting with the various transporters’ syndaicates.

During the meeting aimed at evaluating the state of taxis and mini buses plying the streets of Yaounde, the City Mayo said, they must meeet up with a minimum set of conditions notably, onw the necessary documentation, respect the hygiene and sanitation conditions and keep their vehicles in good shape.

He frowned at the state of some taxis in Yaounde which he said do not deserve to by plying the the streets of such a city and warned they will not be tolerated by next week.

Cameroon is planning to host two major sports events with visitors and tourists expected in the country and taxis in such dirty states will not give a good image of the country, he said.

On his part, the Centre Regional Delegate of Transport presented the state of taxis in the city as he praised some for operating within the norms while others simply are a nightmare even to passengers who board these taxis.

At the end of the meeting, all stakeholders agreed, the taxi drivers and bus owners will paint their vehicles, fix the windscreen, get cleand and decent seats in their vehicles, dress properly, respecting pedestrians amongst others.