Cameroon:Yaounde VI municipality launches clean up campaign

The Yaounde VI Council on Wednesday, February 3 launched a weekly campaign to keep the municipality clean. The campaign is set to hold every Friday morning and will run from 6am to 10am.

The campaign was launched by the Mayor of Yaounde VI, Yoki Onana during a ceremony at the esplanade of the Council which brought together groups and inhabitants of the various neighbourhoods of the Yaounde VI municipality.

Launching the cleanup campaign, the Mayor of Yaounde VI, Yoki Onana challenged the population o make the municipality the cleanest not only in the Division but in the country as a whole. He called o the population to fully participate in the initiative and said the operation will kick off with focus in markets, as well as drainage paths in the municipality.