› Life

Happening now

Cameroon:Yaounde VI municipality launches clean up campaign

Published on 04.03.2021 at 01h09 by JournalduCameroun

The Yaounde VI Council on Wednesday, February 3 launched a weekly campaign to keep the municipality clean. The campaign is set to hold every Friday morning and will run from 6am to 10am.

The campaign was launched by the Mayor of Yaounde VI, Yoki Onana during a ceremony at the esplanade of the Council which brought together groups and inhabitants of the various neighbourhoods of the Yaounde VI municipality.

Launching the cleanup campaign, the Mayor of Yaounde VI, Yoki Onana challenged the population o make the municipality the cleanest not only in the Division but in the country as a whole. He called o the population to fully participate in the initiative and said the operation will kick off with focus in markets, as well as drainage paths in the municipality.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top