Close to a hundred young girls have presented innovative projects targeted at solving strategic challenges in the domains of health care, artificial intelligence, web development, robotics, fashion design, road traffic management and more, within the context of Africa’s fast-expanding economy.

This was at a ceremony hosted over the weekend in Yaounde by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, in partnership with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, UNWOMEN and the International Telecommunications Union. Speaking at the event, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Libom Likeng said the wide reach of the event, and the diversity of the young exhibitors was testament of the importance of their works to national and global development.

“Thank you to all the young girls from Yaoundé, Buea, and Limbe in Cameroon; from Brazzaville to Congo; and all those so many from other African countries …

Your presence is proof of the importance you place on the digital transformation of our entire society, and on reducing the gender digital divide,” she told them.

Vera Songwe, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary General of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa at the fair, said the initiative “offers girls and young women the opportunity to access foundational knowledge, digital tools and platforms to enable them to become innovators, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to solve challenges not only in Cameroon but across the continent.”

To attain higher heights, the ambassador stated, more needs to be done. She went on to cite a series of obstacles including weak digital connectivity, limited infrastructure, high cost of bandwidth, cyber security, and digital literacy.

“By the display of the projects here today, we have witnessed tangible evidence that this initiative taken by ECA and its partners have had an enormous impact in terms of bridging the digital skills gap in Africa. The Connected African Girls Initiative is expected to reach more girls through more coding camps by 2022. This is in line with the SDG5 on gender equity and SDG4 on education and skills development,” Songwe stated.

The nature of projects exhibited at thefair, she went on, are in tandem with the vision of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

“Consistent with its mandate, through initiatives like this, ECA,” she said,“is building the momentum towards promoting an interdisciplinary approach to learning, and skills development that will make girls and young women ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

The innovation fair and prize award show, it should be noted, concluded the Connected African Girls Coding Camp held from July 5 to 16 in Buea, Yaounde and Douala.