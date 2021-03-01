Cameroon:Youth bracing up for Climate Change summit

Youth have been urged to be proactive in seeking innovative solutions to fight against climate change in Cameroon.

The call was made by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou last week while receiving the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, HE Rowan Laxton.

Accompanied by the project lead British High Commission Cameroon, Nina FORGWE and the National Coordinator of the Local Youth Corner Association, Christian Achaleke, Rowan Laxton came to hold discussions with the Minister in prelude to the COP26 summit on climate change, which holds in November in the United Kingdom.

“In the course of organising the said summit, the British High Commission in Cameroon will be launching a project titled: ‘Building Community Resilience against Climate Change’,” the British High Commissioner said.

The project presented is aimed at youth and climate change stakeholder for the COP26 as the British High Commissioner expressed optimism in their dynamism and contributions in fighting climate change.

He hoped for more collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education to engage youth in development projects, listen to their concerns and exploit their skills so as to enable them come up with solutions to the problems faced by the Cameroonian society linked to the environment.

On his part, the initiator and bearer of the project, Christian Achaleke said it is a strategy put in place to gather youth, bring together their proposals and come up with a policy statement.

The project, he said, targets at least five regions and will engage youth for community activities such as cleaning and sensitization campaigns.

After listening to his guests, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education congratulated them for the work they have been doing in building youth capacity.

On the project presented to him, he urged the bearer to link up with the Youth Connekt Cameroon Initiative so that they can have a bigger impact.

He said government is committed to support youth initiatives to fight climate change and they have been doing so at the Ministry by training Youth ambassadors, organising capacity building workshops for young people and now they are looking forward to implementing another project on climate change, involving young people.