Cameroon:Youth brainstorm on peace efforts for community development

Youth have been urged to take the front row in promoting peace, democracy and community development.

The call was made by a group of young peace advocate during a webinar organised by the Nkafu Policy Institute to seek ways of encouraging youth to actively participate in community development efforts.

Panel discussions centred around youth efforts in communities affected by conflicts, notably in the Far North, North West and South Regions as well the East Region.

According to Patricia Chan, a humanitarian and peace crusader who leads several community development initiatives, youth participation is the first step to community development. According to her, all peace efforts, or community development projects will first of all benefit the youth who constitute the greater quota of the population.

On his part, another peace advocate, Cheh Valerie stressed active youth participation in peace efforts and community development must start at the micro level, notably within the family. He also advised youth to often take personal initiatives within their communities.

The role of the media in promoting peace and encouraging youth to actively participate in the democratic process in Cameroon was equally at the centre of discussions during the seminar.

As one of the panelists, the President of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, Jude Viban said the media in Cameroon has played a vital role in advancing democracy in the country. This, by driving public debate on happenings in the country and making sure all voices are heard including those of youth. He encouraged the media to continue providing vital and reliable information that will help youth make informed choices.