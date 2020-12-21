Youth have been advised to adopt civic and responsible behaviours as they go about celebrating during the festive period.

The call was made by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou on Friay, December 18 at the launch of the fifth edition of the “Civic and Patriotic end-of-year festivities without COVID-19.”

Holding in Mbankomo, Centre Region, the event focused on sensitizing the youth as they go about celebrating in a context marked by the COVID-19.

Addressing the youth at the Mbankomo ceremonial ground, the Minister of Youth and Civic Edcuation, Mounouna Foutsou said the end of year is usually the busiest period with several interactions, travels among persons. Taking into context the present context marked by the COVID-19, he advised the youth to remain prudent and avoid being vectors of the disease. He equally cautioned them to avoid other deviant behaviours such excessive intake of alcohol, careless and reckless sexual practices which could lead to diseases.

Last Friday’s operation falls in line with the National Campaign for Civic Edcuation and National Reintegration which has been ongoing for a couple of years now.

As concerns the recent campaign, caravans will be heading to markets, motor parks, schools and other areas where youth can easily be accessible to sensitise them on the values of solidarity, fraternity, responsibility and peace during this end-of-year period.