Camerooun: Will Nigerian court order return of Ambazonia leaders?

This will be the bone of contention when the Federal High Court in Abuja opens hearing today as lawyers of the Ambazonia leaders request their return to Nigeria.

The case is supposed to open today after it was adjourned last week following the absence of the presiding judge Ijeoma Ojukwu who was called to other duties at the last moment. A new judge has already been assigned.

Lawyers of the detained Ambazonia leaders seized the court to order their return to Nigeria where they were arrested a year ago and extradited to Cameroon

The lawyers say their clients are not Cameroonians and should be returned to Nigeria, their place of residence where their matter can be heard in a civil court.

Today’s case is expected to be attended by family members as well as several trade unions to which most of the Ambazonia lawyers belong.