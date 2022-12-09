Cameroun: CNJC West Region Bureau Elected 

With 17 votes against 04, Hector Flandrin Fomba was elected head of the National Youth Council of Cameroon, West branch.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, will remain memorable for Hector Flandrin Fomba. The comedian and Director of the Franco Cameroonian Alliance of Dschang were brought to the head of the National Youth Council of Cameroon (CNJC) for the branch of the Western region.

A fairly predictable victory for the new president given the orchestrated irregularities on the side of his opponents. Eric Fokou representing the Mifi division and the outgoing president of the CNJC-West, Lionel Samou saw their candidacies marked out for problems of irregularity. This is following an instruction from the Governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine, to disqualify all candidates who are not in the age range of 15-32 years and who are not in good standing.

Later, it was Mahaman Sany who threw in the towel crying foul during the ballot. An action that did not prevent the representative of the Governor of the West region in the election from continuing the vote. In a nutshell, it is a new office that settles in the region with 17 votes obtained against 04.