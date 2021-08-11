Cameroun: Populations of Nkolmesseng, Oyom-Abang neighbourhoods affected by IRCDP soon compensated

Populations in the neighbourhoods of Nkolmesseng and Oyam-Abang respectively in Yaounde V and VII affected by the Inclusive and Resilient Cities Development Project works jointly financed by the World Bank and the Government of Cameroon will be compensated in the coming days.

In a release signed Tuesday August 09, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes says the funds related to that have been made available under high instructions of the Head of State.

According to this release, all those whose portion of land has been touched, properties destroyed and economic activities affected will be compensated from Friday August 13 to Saturday August 14 in the said councils.

Ahead of the start of the compensation operation, the Yaounde City Mayor, Luc Messi Atangana and other administrative authorities will be in the two councils this Wednesday to inform traditional authorities and the populations concerned and sensitize them on how it will unfold.

The Inclusive and Resilient Cities Development Project for Cameroon was put in place to improve urban management and access to infrastructure in selected urban areas, particularly for poor neighborhoods, and increase resilience to natural hazards and other eligible crises.