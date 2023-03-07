Cameroun : Sabrina Love Joints Martin In Five Star Project

The year 2022 ended with the release of the song dubbed, ‘Five Star’. A collaboration of Martins feat Sabrina.

To the well-born, value does not wait for the number of years. The saying illustrates the trajectory of the young artist’s career who recently made news through his featuring with Sabrina Love titled ‘Five star’.



A melody that drains a tide on dance floors and streaming platforms. In less than a month, the track has passed the one million view mark on YouTube.

The video, sung under a danceable beat, invites the audience to rejoice in life and the good things it brings. This groovy amapiano tune focuses on the five-star life. Sabrina’s Afrobeat-inspired vocals and adlibs and Martins’ harmonious singing and rapping remain the highlights of the song.



A rhythm that is unique to Martins, who already had such success with his first track ‘Amakossa’. The result of this melodious collaboration between the two is a captivating dance track that will have you clicking the replay button after your first listen. Five Star’ is an ENO production mixed by Swaps and produced by The Alien Visuals.

Martins’ real name is Tchobé Martin Armand and he has been passionate about music since he was very young. He revealed himself to the public when he won a University Arts and Culture Festival with his group in the “Song” category, an award that led to his signature on his current label AFROBEAT Production.

Better supervised since then, he has had a string of successes such as “Tchombé” in collaboration with other artists of his label, but also “Qui a dit” featuring Ko-c, to name but a few.