The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will be in Douala on Tuesday, May 18 for a visit at the Groupement Interpatronal du Cameroun, GICAM.

According to sources, the visit is aimed at establishing a strong link between the employers’ association, GICAM and the government of Cameroon.

However, deep in discussion, the Prime Minister will be looking to convnce the business men to join and support the drive to construct the Anglophone Regions that have been ravaged by war.

Since last year, the Prime Minister has been in discussions with GICAM to convince the business men to join the reconstruction plan of the North West and South West Regions. This was one of the major topics of discussion when PM Dion Ngute received the President of GICAM, Celestin Tawamba on October 19, 2020.

For the moment, just a few business have thrown their weight behind the reconstruction plans as others still have doubts over the violence that still prevails in these parts of Cameroon. The Prime Minister thus has a huge task to convince the other businessmen to support the plan.

According to a 2019 report by GICAM, Cameroon had lost over FCFA 1000 billion in three years of the crisis (between Nov. 2016 – Sept. 2019).

The report stated that in three years, the ghost towns, insecurities, destruction of property, suspension of public construction works, which took a toll on several companies, is estimated at over FCFA Two billion.

Qualitatively, GICAM said in the report that between 2017 and 2018, there were 159 days of “ghost towns” in the South West Region and 141 in the North West Region; respectively a loss of 30,6 percent and 27,1 percent of working days. It also represents 20 and 30 percent respectively in term of glab loss in business activities.

On the other hand, about ten sectors were hardly hit by the crisis leading to a loss of about FCFA 800 billion. The distribution sector was heavily affected, leading to an increase in the circulation of counterfeit and contraband products in these two regions. The state has equally lost FCFA 80 billion in terms of taxes and revenues from enterprises as a rsult of the crisis, the report adds.