Doctor Without Borders has described the killing of children in Kumba, South West Region as an indecent act and urged civilian structures must not be targets.

At least seven children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozen others who were injured are still recovering in the hospital.

Doctor Without Borders said in a statement that they immediately launched a mass casualty plan, responding with their ambulance service and surgical care in the Presbyterian General Hospital (PGH), Kumba.

“Doctors Without Borders received a total of ten patients between the ages of 10 and 15. Of these patients, five were referred to other hospitals for specialist treatment through our ambulance service; four continue to receive treatment in PGH; and tragically, one patient was pronounced dead on arrival,” the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

“As a medical humanitarian organisation we lament the tragic loss of life in the Kumba community. This attack, which saw children gunned down while attending school, was a reprehensible and indecent act. Civilian structures including schools and hospitals must not be targets. ” Said Alberto Jodra Marcos, Emergency Coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in South-West Cameroon.