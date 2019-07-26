Camroon:CRM decry military brutality on party’s VP

Lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have decried what they call military brutality meted out on the party’s Vice President Mamadou Mota who is in detention.

Mamadou Mota is amongst the detainees of the Kondengui Central Prison who was taken into custody after prisoners went on riot on Monday.

Images later emerged the next day showing a shabby Mamadou Mota in a military van visibly manhandled by the soldiers.

According to his lawyers, he was later brought before gendarmes on Thursday for questioning. One of his lawyers Serge Emmanuel Chendjou said his client had a fractured hand with wounds over his body and looks weak as they claim he has spent four days without eating.

Government revealed on Wednesday that at least 177 detainees had been taken into custody by security forcees following the Kondengui protests and praised the security forces for handling the protests with professsionalism.