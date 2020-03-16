CAMTEL becomes Cameroon’s fourth mobile operator

The Cameroon Telecommunications has become the fourth mobile telephone operator after it was granted three concession agreements on Thursday, March 12 in Yaounde.

The three concession agreements were handed to on behalf of the government by the Minister of Post and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng who urged the latest mobile telephone operator to provide quality services to Cameroonians.

Minette Libom Li Likeng the arrival of CAMTEL in the mobile telephone sector will boost competition in the sector and provide consumers with better and quality services.

« This is a very important era for CAMTEL. After these concessions, we expect the regulator to well regulate the sector, the consumers will have good quality of services, good prices and will be more protected. Our digital economy can better develop now because there is competition and everybody in the sector will strive to improve, » Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng said.

On her part, the General Manager of CAMTEL, Judith Achidi Achu Yah Sunday, this is a new page in the corporation’s life which calls on the staff to double efforts in order to put the consumers at the top of their ‘change management and customer centricity’ policy.

She said CAMTEL is ready for the challenge and will have to reorganise into business units for proper functioning and management.

« The is a wonderful day in the life of CAMTEL and we are conscious of the challenges that lie ahead of us but we want to reassure our customers that we will be up to the task and will provide better services more thane ver before,» Judith Yah Sunday Achidi said.

Under the concession agreements, CAMTEL will concentrate on the establishment and operation of two electronic communication networks and one electronic communication transport network, notably ; the first communication network with national coverage will be open via 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies ; the second will be open to the public nationwide through wireless access; and third which involve transport network, will include submarine, cable landing stations and teleports for satellite networks.

After MTN, Orange, and Nextel, CAMTEL becomes the 4th mobile operator in Cameroon with the authorization to deploy up to 4G network. However, CAMTEL remains the only mobile operator having the exclusive right and licenceto carry out that service.